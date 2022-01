I Adopted the Wrong Dog

This is my boss, Fish. Photo courtesy of the author.

Don’t freak out about the headline. Fish doesn’t know he’s the wrong dog; I’m the only one agonizing about our relationship. As far as Fish is concerned, my house is a pretty nice hotel, although the staff could be better trained.

Fish (not his real name) came into my life — or perhaps I should say I dropped into his — on…