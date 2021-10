Photo by Colin Davis on Unsplash

This essay is about narcotics and other lifesaving therapies.

I dated a functioning cocaine addict once and we almost got married. Al. That was his real name and I’m remembering it now because it is tattooed on my bicep and seven years removed from the relationship, I still don’t regret doing it. He was my blueprint love. My first hit. Loving him was the kind of high addicts spend the…