Why I Feel Differently About Love Now That I’m in My 40s

Photo: Zen Rial / Getty Images

I don’t remember the first time I said “I love you” to a partner. I know it was my first boyfriend, but I have no memory of saying it to him. I also have no memory of him saying it to me, though I’m sure he did.

I’m not sure I actually loved him. He pursued me and I surrendered. No one had ever taught me that it was okay to say no to something I didn’t want — not to dating and not to sex. So we dated and somehow, over time, I came to… what? Did I love him? I mean, I said it, but looking back, I’m not sure.

I was following the path of a launch sequence that I felt had been laid out for me:

Meet guy Date guy Love guy Fuck guy Move in with guy Marry guy Have guy’s babies

This was the very clear formula outlined for me, a heterosexual woman, in dating — and life. I knew it by heart. I wasn’t going to screw it up.

I am quite certain I believed I loved that boyfriend, and I told him so before we had sex for the first time. Because I wouldn’t have been able to sleep with him without that—that’s how the formula works.

I kept following the launch sequence because that was the life path I thought I was supposed to be on.

My parents had raised me with fairly liberal views about sexuality, but the cultural message was that a “good” girl only has sex in a loving, monogamous relationship. I knew my relationship was heading toward sex, and I understood what I had to do. I chose love. And I kept following the launch sequence because that was the life path I thought I was supposed to be on.