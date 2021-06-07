What I Learned About the Pandemic When My Kid Got Trapped in a Couch

Last summer, my eight-year-old got trapped inside a couch. Under the couch, technically, in its undergirding. It was complicated, the way scenarios involving children often are, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

See, this is a story about a kid in a couch, but it is also an allegory.

It was August, a time when, normally, our family of five would be undertaking epic summer adventures, casting off from Brooklyn to shores unknown. But like everything else — school, sleepovers, birthday and holiday celebrations — summer adventures had been canceled. Both of our attempts to visit my husband’s family down South had been foiled because of Covid, and we hadn’t planned on seeing my parents-in-law until the pandemic was under control — maybe later in the year. And then came a terrible loss. My father-in-law died from the heart and kidney issues he’d been living with for a long time. And suddenly, for the worst possible reason, we were driving in Tennessee.

Grief cast its dark shadow over our days. The terror of Covid, which had only recently begun to ravage the South, was constant. We could not hold a funeral. Our kids were scared to hug their cousins. Yes, we had broken free of the confines of our tiny apartment, but we were trapped, still, by so much fear and loss.

One day, toward the end of the trip, my eight-year-old daughter was playing in my mother-in-law’s living room, the crown jewel of which is a La-Z-Boy double-seater. It has two mammoth recline-optional chairs connected with an ample middle section that functions as a dual armrest with cup holders. For simplicity’s sake, let’s call it a couch.

What you need to know about my daughter is that she is rail-thin and highly flexible. She is also irrepressibly curious and prone to acting first and thinking later. Take one impulsive contortionist, add a monster couch, and what you get is an unimaginable problem.

She explained later that while playing behind the couch, she lifted the sham that hung to the floor and discovered a whole labyrinth of wooden scaffolding. Under the armchairs, the space was crowded with complicated metal workings. But under the middle section, the armrest area, was just an empty little cube. Perfect for hiding.

I still don’t know how she wriggled her way in; the space was much too small. Yet, with a circus performer’s know-how, she folded herself up into a shape that fit. I imagine she was suffused with triumph and satisfaction. I imagine that satisfaction lasted about five seconds, at which point she noticed the nails, their sharp sides pointed directly at her. That’s when she started screaming.

It took a minute and several rounds of “I’m in the couch! Inside of it!” for me to understand where the screaming was coming from.

Turns out the undergirding of a couch is a fantastic hiding place. Almost too good.

Finally, I pulled up the sham and found her, legs folded underneath her, head tucked between her knees, like she was playing a high-stakes game of leapfrog. The package of her was so tiny, she could’ve fit in a carry-on suitcase.

My daughter was trapped in a couch. It was absurdly comedic for about three seconds. Later, it took on metaphorical significance. But mainly, it was the world’s least fun escape-the-room challenge.

“Just crawl out the way you got in,” I urged her.

“I can’t,” came her muffled voice. “There are nails everywhere. They’ll hurt me.”

A quick appraisal confirmed this. The pointy ends of the nails jutted out of the wood on either side of her head. There were more nails near her arms and hips.

“Okay, so let’s just go really slowly,” I suggested.

She couldn’t, she explained. It was too tight. She was too scared. The nails were too close.

My daughter began to cry, hard. I could hear the panic in her voice as she started to pant. “My legs hurt me. I’m squashed,” she cried. “I have to get out of here.”

That’s when I began to worry, too; it really did appear that there was no way out. Admittedly, I have never been good in a crisis, as I am prone to panic, quick to abandon hope, and excellent at visualizing worst-case scenarios.

By then, a small crowd of family members had gathered around to observe proceedings. It was exactly as unhelpful as it sounds, particularly because the older cousins and siblings could not restrain their laughter at the preposterous situation.

But my sister-in-law — who unlike me, is cool under pressure — suggested that if we couldn’t get the girl out of the couch, maybe we could get the couch off of the girl.

“Let’s lift it up,” she said.

It takes a village to raise a child, they say. And sometimes it takes a village to raise a couch off that child.

Four of us stationed ourselves at the corners of the behemoth to lift it several feet off the ground. When we did, my daughter was revealed, folded like origami, shuddering with fear.

It took a few minutes for her sobs to subside as she drank water at the kitchen table. When she’d calmed down, she sighed and said, “It feels so good to be out of there.”

It’s nearly a year later. My father-in-law has been gone for four seasons. My daughter has had a birthday. She’s grown many inches. She’s lost many teeth.

We have a vaccine for this monstrous virus now. Schools are opened. Birthday parties have resumed. The mayor says the city will be in full swing by the Fourth of July. This summer, we’ll return to Tennessee, this time bringing the pandemic puppy we welcomed in the winter. We will hug cousins, not without fear but with less fear. We will swim and hike and maybe even eat at our favorite BBQ joint or go on a roller coaster. We will have a summer adventure.

The advent of the pandemic was sudden — or at least, it felt that way. One day, my kids were going to the dress rehearsal for their middle school musical. The next day, the whole world had locked down. We were trapped, both literally and figuratively.

It only took my daughter five minutes to recover from her entrapment in the couch — her liberation was sudden. Our liberation has been and will be gradual, a progressive making of space. Lifting the behemoth little by little.

The pandemic isn’t ending the way it began. Though it’s loosening its grip in this country, it’s worse than anyone could have ever imagined in others. The weight of the lives we lost will press on us forever. Still, I can dare to hope that through our collective efforts, there will come a day when the cage of Covid will be dismantled completely. I can dare to hope that I’ll be able to experience the kind of total, conclusive relief my daughter did when we lifted the couch off of her. I look forward to thinking “It feels so good to be out of there.”